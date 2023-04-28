Lola Indigo reveals her worst moment: “I was thinking of leaving it”

The former contestant of ‘Operación Triunfo 2017’ has commented that 2022 was very difficult for her

The song ‘El tonto’ with Quevedo, is achieving very good numbers in a short time

Lola Índigo is one of the most listened to Spanish artists. The singer came out in ‘Operation Triumph 2017’ and he became known later, thanks to his perseverance in the world of music and his choreographies. Now thanks to the topic ‘The fool’, together with Quevedois getting to the pinnacle of success.

The singer has been interviewed by ‘TheGrefg’, She has opened up on the channel and explained that the past year was very hard for her: “I come from a more fucked up stage. I ended 2022 in shit”. The malagueña has confessed that she could not find motivation and that even I come to think “in leaving everything”.

Lola is aware that things were not going badly for her, but even so, she has confessed that she does not like the world of music: “I found a lot of things that were not human in all this and I began to disenchant myself with the world. I have had to find love for music again, because I don’t like the world“.

Thanks to a talk with his friends from the village, he got the motivation he needed and came to the conclusion that “2023 was going to be my year, that I was going to give everything. And I believed it with my heart.”

The artist from Malaga has settled by saying that has learned to separate work time with personal and leisure timesomething that used to be a world for her and that was very “difficult” for her.