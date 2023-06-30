A nice itinerary in Lombardy to do by bike is the Strada del Vino San Colombano e dei Sapori Lodigiani, a route of 120 km to be done in about 3 days, very close to Milan.

It is a journey between taste and tradition, which crosses the Po Valley between farms, vineyards, cellars, realities of taste, small shops, restaurants and farmhouses.

A territory to be discovered

Lombardy by bike, the San Colombano Wine Route and Lodi flavors

Early in the morning, in the coldest months of the year, the earth seems to breathe. From the fields and from the imperceptible irrigation ditches vapors and slow mists rise which eliminate the distances and muffle the noises.

Strait between the Po and the Adda, the Lodigiano has exploited the water to become a agricultural garrison and achieve a high entrepreneurial level from the largest average company size in Europe. Here, a thousand years ago, the Benedictine monks studied an extraordinary irrigation system, still visible today in the many irrigation ditches, capable of reaching the many fields of the territory. This capillary network makes the Lodi area mainly dedicated to agriculture and visibly composed of a greater quantity of taste shops what municipalities: in fact, there are 9.3% of wineries and farmhouses compared to 4.65% of towns and small villages.

Itinerary on the San Colombano Wine Road

Starting from Milan and along the Via Emilia up to Piacenza cross the Lodigiano along its entire length, almost completely delimited by the right bank of the Adda, the left bank of the Lambro and the left bank of the Po. A succession of fields, irrigation ditches, trees and roads accompanies the visitor in this fertile land, within which they are located villages and small towns. The farmhouse it is one of the fundamental elements of the agricultural landscape and constitutes the beating heart of the agricultural system.

The Strada del Vino San Colombano e dei Sapori Lodigiani, a short distance from Milan, is a path for lovers of taste and food and wine. Not only wines but also cheeses. An area rich in villages, villas and places where culture, art and history are accompanied by a remarkable quality of typical products. The route starts from Milanopasses through Clairvaux with the famous Cistercian Abbey founded in 1135, Sant’Angelo Lodigiano, with its museum structures. Then tap San Colombano al Lambroto reach Lodi.

Among the notable things to see are the historic centers such as the famous village of San Colombano (where the 16th century church of San Rocco is located).

The hill of San Colombano, on which the homonymous wine is produced, is rich in fossil fauna which attests to the ancient presence of the sea in the territory of the present Po Valley.

The itinerary then leads to Lodi, a city that has always been linked to the Lombard capital thanks to the presence of the Visconti. Here the Romanesque Cathedral is worth a stop, but also the church of S. Francesco and the Sanctuary of the Incoronata, which dates back to 1488

Wines and cheeses from the Lodi area

The itinerary is enriched by the presence of wine producers, with their characteristic cellars, and typical products, such as cured meats and large cheesesi.

The peculiar characteristics of Lodi products are genuineness, simplicity and taste, guaranteed by the “fertile Laudense land”, starting with dairy products, rice, beef and pork sausages. Safe and genuine products, from local producers and guaranteed by certifying bodies, ancient flavors that are impossible to resist: from risotto with pumpkin or sausage, to raspadurasavory veils of Granone Lodigiano or Grana young, up to the typical crumbly dessert made with almonds and butter.

