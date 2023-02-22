“Major sporting events are a driving force for the promotion and development of the territories that host them, they support and enhance Lombardy’s natural vocation for hospitality and sustainable tourism. The virtuous combination of sport and tourism is a crucial element for the growth of our region and events like this go precisely in this direction, also paving the way towards the huge event of the 2026 Winter Olympics. Milan and Lombardy have a long fencing tradition”.

This was stated by the president of the Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontanaspeaking today at Palazzo Lombardia at the press conference to present the study ‘The economic impact of the Milan 2023 Fencing World Championships’, carried out by GREEN Research Center – Bocconi University, with the support of the Romeo and Enrica Invernizzi Foundation. An important step towards the great event scheduled in Milan from 22 to 30 July 2023, at the futuristic Allianz MiCo Fiera Milano Congressi, which was attended, among others, by the Minister of Sport Andrea Abodithe president of Coni Giovanni Malagò and the regional undersecretary for sport and major events Anthony Rossi.

“Our region – continued Fontana – boasts an articulated complex of relationships, supply chains and subjects, which revolves not only around hospitality, tourism services, accommodation, but also sport as an opportunity for business and social aggregation ”. Fontana then recalled that “Milan and Lombardy boast a long fencing tradition. A tradition that is renewed every day in the affiliated sports clubs and in the members of our region in the wake of a past that includes many champions, first of all the unattainable Edoardo Magiarotti, up to the many young promises that make us proud in every competition ”.