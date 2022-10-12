Original title: Lone Wolf Shan Gu | Hit the score, Barcelona vs Inter Milan!

Hello guys, I’m Little Wolf!

Yesterday’s match between Paris and Benfica ended with a score of 1:1, and the coyotes hit the score! Today’s official Shan Gu is Barcelona vs Inter Milan, let’s see how the coyote breaks down!

[Wednesday 002]Barcelona vs Inter Milan

Fundamentals:

Recent situation:

Barcelona beat Celta 1-0 at home last weekend and continued to lead the La Liga standings, but after losing to Bayern and Inter Milan in the Champions League, the qualifying situation has become more severe. Inter Milan also made great achievements in Serie A last weekend, but currently only ranks 7th in the league standings, 8 points behind the leader Naples, and beat Barcelona 1:0 in the first leg of the Champions League to seize the opportunity, but there is still no room to relax in this game points to gain more initiative.

Hands-on situation:

The two teams have met in the past 10 times, Barcelona has 6 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses.

Data plane:

Comparing the data of the first-round match, the initial data of this game’s support for Barcelona is barely reasonable, and the subsequent changes have strengthened confidence, but the coyote believes that the suspicion of lure is more serious.

Strategy:

In this game, it is recommended that you play the game of handicap and draw. Take 100 yuan as an example, buy Let minus 100 yuancan be obtained Bonus 161 yuanthe score can try 2:1and 1:1！ Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: