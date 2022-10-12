Home Sports Lone Wolf Shan Gu | Hit the score, Barcelona vs Inter Milan! _race_standings_last weekend
Sports

Lone Wolf Shan Gu | Hit the score, Barcelona vs Inter Milan! _race_standings_last weekend

by admin
Lone Wolf Shan Gu | Hit the score, Barcelona vs Inter Milan! _race_standings_last weekend

Original title: Lone Wolf Shan Gu | Hit the score, Barcelona vs Inter Milan!

Hello guys, I’m Little Wolf!

Yesterday’s match between Paris and Benfica ended with a score of 1:1, and the coyotes hit the score! Today’s official Shan Gu is Barcelona vs Inter Milan, let’s see how the coyote breaks down!

[Wednesday 002]Barcelona vs Inter Milan

Fundamentals:

Recent situation:

Barcelona beat Celta 1-0 at home last weekend and continued to lead the La Liga standings, but after losing to Bayern and Inter Milan in the Champions League, the qualifying situation has become more severe. Inter Milan also made great achievements in Serie A last weekend, but currently only ranks 7th in the league standings, 8 points behind the leader Naples, and beat Barcelona 1:0 in the first leg of the Champions League to seize the opportunity, but there is still no room to relax in this game points to gain more initiative.

Hands-on situation:

The two teams have met in the past 10 times, Barcelona has 6 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses.

Data plane:

Comparing the data of the first-round match, the initial data of this game’s support for Barcelona is barely reasonable, and the subsequent changes have strengthened confidence, but the coyote believes that the suspicion of lure is more serious.

Strategy:

In this game, it is recommended that you play the game of handicap and draw. Take 100 yuan as an example, buy Let minus 100 yuancan be obtained Bonus 161 yuanthe score can try 2:1and 1:1Return to Sohu, see more

See also  Announcement on Resolutions of the 11th Meeting of the 14th Board of Directors of China High Speed ​​Rail Technology Co., Ltd._Management_Documents_Situation

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Archery: gold medal for two people from Turin...

Underdogs Who Could Win The World Cup

Curling, cortinese bandiera in Canada with Constantini e...

AC Milan and the referees against in the...

Gu Zihao and Xie Erhao advanced to the...

Mount on Milan-Chelsea: “Surprised by the penalty, Tomori...

Juve in retirement until the derby: how it...

UEFA Champions League – Harland rests Mahrez and...

Jorginho: “This Napoli does not surprise me at...

UEFA Champions League | Ten-man AC Milan loses...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy