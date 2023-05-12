Long compulsory break for Plesiutschnig – sport.ORF.at

Lena Plesiutschnig is out for a long time with a serious foot injury. The Styrian suffered a torn Achilles tendon at the tournament in Neusiedl at the weekend and has already had an operation. The 29-year-old and her partner Katharina Schützenhöfer have been the best women’s team in the Austrian Volleyball Association (ÖVV) for several years.

The injury is not only a major setback for the duo with regard to the European Championships in Vienna in August, but also for the ongoing Olympic qualification. It will definitely not work out for the home EM, but Plesiutschnig has not yet written off Paris 2024.

Plesiutschnig/Schützenhöfer miss home EM

“The Olympic dream has definitely not burst. That’s why we’re doing everything we can to stand together on the sand again this year.” That’s why Schützenhöfer shouldn’t lack match practice until her teammate recovers. Who exactly she will serve with in the coming months and in which tournaments she will play will be decided by Monday.