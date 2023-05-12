Home » Long compulsory break for Plesiutschnig – sport.ORF.at
Sports

Long compulsory break for Plesiutschnig – sport.ORF.at

by admin
Long compulsory break for Plesiutschnig – sport.ORF.at

Lena Plesiutschnig is out for a long time with a serious foot injury. The Styrian suffered a torn Achilles tendon at the tournament in Neusiedl at the weekend and has already had an operation. The 29-year-old and her partner Katharina Schützenhöfer have been the best women’s team in the Austrian Volleyball Association (ÖVV) for several years.

The injury is not only a major setback for the duo with regard to the European Championships in Vienna in August, but also for the ongoing Olympic qualification. It will definitely not work out for the home EM, but Plesiutschnig has not yet written off Paris 2024.

Plesiutschnig/Schützenhöfer miss home EM

“The Olympic dream has definitely not burst. That’s why we’re doing everything we can to stand together on the sand again this year.” That’s why Schützenhöfer shouldn’t lack match practice until her teammate recovers. Who exactly she will serve with in the coming months and in which tournaments she will play will be decided by Monday.

See also  Calcio, press reviews of the main Italian and European newspapers

You may also like

“Harvest effect”. the worst consequence of the heat...

Girls born after 2000 in the World Cup...

Denver Nuggets out of Phoenix, reach Western Conference...

West Ham United 2-1 AZ Alkmaar: Hosts fight...

Real Madrid – Manchester City: a star-studded semi-final

Knicks, coach Thibodeau speaking: Jalen Brunson? It’s just...

Decided! The Czech star is free for the...

“Nicola victim of your negligence”, passes the Giro...

Russian stars excluded from Olympic qualification

Zhang Jingyin is a key player worthy of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy