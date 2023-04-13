Original title: Long Jia reversed and defeated Japanese wrestlers in the Asian Wrestling Championships, and the Chinese team won another gold

The 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships will continue the women’s freestyle wrestling contest in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, on the 12th. Long Jia of the Chinese team defeated Japan’s Yoshitake Masahiro in the women’s 65kg final, adding another gold medal to the Chinese team.

Long Jia at the award ceremony

Long Jia performed well in the three rounds of the 65kg class and entered the semi-finals with a record of 10:0, 10:0, and 11:0. Facing the host player Kelgeldinova in the semi-finals, Long Jia once again showed a good competitive state. With continuous breast-embracing and rolling bridges, she easily won 10:0 and advanced to the final in only 1 minute and 38 seconds.

Long Jia’s opponent in the final was the 2022 U20 World Wrestling Championship champion and Japanese player Masahiro Yoshitake. The latter was also in excellent form in the game that day. .

Long Jia’s scoring action in the final

In the first half of the final, Long Jia defended well, and Masahiro Yoshitake only scored 1 point because of his opponent’s passive attack. In the second half, Masahiro Yoshitake made a head-on-one-leg action during the offensive penalty time and scored another 2 points. Long Jia, who was under pressure, made timely adjustments, and then scored with a transfer and two chest-hugging rolls. 5 points, and finally won with a 5:3 reversal.

Long Jia said after the game that this was his first victory against a Japanese player. “I was very satisfied with the whole day of the game today. I managed to enjoy the game, and I also showed what I practiced in the preparation stage before the game.” Long Jia said, “The biggest gain of this Asian Championship is that I learned in the game. Using techniques and tactics better, I have a firmer belief in winning on the court.”

Long Jia celebrates after the final.The picture comes from the official social media platform of the World Wrestling Federation

The Chinese women’s wrestling team finally ranked second in the group with 2 golds, 1 silver and 3 bronzes. The Japanese team and the Indian team won the team championship and third place respectively.

On the 13th, the current Asian Championships will start men’s freestyle wrestling competitions in the 57, 65, 70, 79, and 97 kg categories. (Wang Chujie)