Long jump legend Ralph Boston died – sport.ORF.at

Athletics mourns the loss of one of its greatest long jumpers. Ralph Boston, Olympic gold medalist from 1960, died on Sunday at the age of 83. This was announced by the US association USATF. “Our sport has lost a legend with the death of Ralph Boston,” the association wrote on Instagram. Boston apparently died of complications from a stroke, his son Todd told the New York Times.

In 1960, Boston broke the 25-year world record set by Jesse Owens with a distance of 8.21 meters. Overall, he improved the long jump record six times to finally 8.35 meters. The record is now 8.95 meters, set by Mike Powell in Tokyo in 1991.

In 1964 Boston won silver at the Summer Games in Tokyo, four years later bronze in Mexico. “I am devastated by the death of Ralph Boston. I adored him as a kid and he was a huge influence in my life. I will miss his voice and support. He changed the game as an athlete, advocate and mentor,” wrote athletics icon Carl Lewis on Twitter.