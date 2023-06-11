long start, quick ascent – ​​DW – 07.06.2023

Twenty kilometers north of Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion is the small town of Bork – in many ways a typical German village with a bakery, a church and a fire station. At the edge of the village is the PSV Bork sports field, a grass field with a narrow cinder track surrounded by trees.

Bork was last weekend’s last stop for Borussia Dortmund’s women’s team in the district league, the sixth-highest in German women’s football. Dortmund won all 24 games of the season, scoring 143 goals and conceding only five goals. With a 19-point lead over the next pursuers, they confidently rose to the national league – it was the second rise in a row and the next step for the team, which was only founded in 2021.

Mission: Women’s Bundesliga

“Our big goal is to play in the Bundesliga in a few years,” Svenja Schlenker told DW. The Dortmund women’s soccer boss has been a BVB fan for as long as she can remember and has worked at the club for 16 years. “I want to move up every year and that’s what the board expects. I try not to put that pressure on the coaches and the staff. But they know the first three or four years should be pretty easy. After that it gets harder .”

Schlenker started in 2007 as an intern in the BVB marketing department and worked her way up to her current position. She has been responsible for the BVB women since October 2020. Her ambitious task was to build a professional football team. Schlenker had less than a year to prepare for the team’s 2021 debut – all while the corona pandemic kept the world in suspense.

Responsible for women’s football at BVB: Svenja Schlenker and Thomas Sulewski Image: Borussia Dortmund

“They said to me: ‘Ask us whatever you want, we will help you with any problem’, but basically they left it to me,” remembers Schlenker. “But I get all the support I need and they really have my back and the team.” In Thomas Sulewski, Schlenker found a coach who had led SV Berghofen to their surprising promotion to the second Bundesliga in 2020. The 32-year-old seized the opportunity to work in Dortmund in a completely different environment than before.

While SV Berghofen plays on a small artificial turf pitch in the forest, the BVB women play their home games in the venerable Rote Erde stadium, in the shadow of the Westfalenstadion. This is where BVB men celebrated their championship titles and played in the European Cup in the 1950s and 60s.

“No Schalke fans here”

Despite having far greater resources than their current rivals, Dortmund do not yet have a scouting network to rely on. That’s why Schlenker and Sulewski initially set up trial training sessions to select the best players for the first team and from 2022 also for the reserves. There are currently 50 players on the list. Initially, all candidates had to meet two criteria: they had to live within a 35-kilometer radius of Dortmund – and they had to be BVB fans.

“We thought, if we’re starting in the lowest league, why should we have players from Cologne or something? So we made the rule that we only take local girls,” said Schlenker. “Now we have relaxed these rules, but I can definitely say that there are no Schalke fans in the team.”

BVB fans in the Dortmund jersey – the BVB women are also supporters of their club Image: Michael Da Silva/DW

One of the players who has black and yellow blood is Mia required. The attacking midfielder came to BVB from Iserlohn in 2022. “I was born and raised in Dortmund, it’s the club I’ve supported all my life,” Wunsch told DW. “I was at the stadium for every home game last season. To be a part of it, even if it’s just a small part of the history of this club, is fantastic. And I’m honored.”

“Football is for everyone”

The question remains why Dortmund took so long to found a women’s team. When Dortmund started in 2019, they were already the biggest European club without such a team. At some point the topic became political: during the men’s DFB Cup match against Paderborn in November 2019, fans in the south stand unfurled a banner that read: “Football is for everyone – women’s team now”. A little later, at the annual general meeting, the BVB board was again pointed out by fans that a women’s team was missing.

The Dortmund club management was under pressure and reacted. She formed an internal working group to discuss the project and all related considerations. Schlenker was part of this group and a year later was elected head of the new department.

Authentic and honest

With RB Leipzig, which has just managed to get promoted to the women’s Bundesliga and was on the verge of becoming the first second division team to reach the DFB Cup final, another top club in the men’s Bundesliga is gradually approaching the top of women’s football as well.

“The day will come when all the top teams in Germany will play in the women’s Bundesliga, and then it will be more attractive,” predicts Schlenker. “The big clubs have better facilities, structures, medical departments. This professionalism will attract the best players and make the women’s Bundesliga even more popular in the years to come.”

For coach Sulewski it is not important how fast his team gets to the top, but that they do it in the right way. The coach believes that Dortmund will later reap the rewards of their patient approach.

“That’s why we said we’re going to start at the bottom and go step by step within a framework that hopefully will allow us to be in a very good position in ten years,” Sulewski told DW. “Had we started in the regional league we would now be two promotions from the top but we might not know how it all works.”

2027 as “golden year”

If everything goes smoothly, 2027 will be the year when Dortmund can compete with FC Bayern, VfL Wolfsburg and RB Leipzig – but for now the focus is on the years before that.

“We have to become more professional in all areas. For example, we will set up a scouting network to replace our public trial training sessions,” says Schlenker. “The challenges will grow, but so will the team around me.”

The text has been adapted from English.