As of: 03/06/2023 5:51 p.m

Eintracht Frankfurt would like to continue working with Oliver Glasner in the long term. The Hessians have made their successful coach an offer to extend the contract.

Eintracht Frankfurt has made Oliver Glasner an offer to extend his contract, which expires in 2024. A corresponding report by the FAZ coincides with the information from hr-sport. The new working paper should be significantly better endowed than the current one.

A success story from the start

Glasner only took over Eintracht from his predecessor Adi Hütter in the summer of 2021. In his very first season, he led Frankfurt to win the Europa League and thus qualify for the Champions League for the first time.

Even in his second season with the Hessians, the Austrian’s work record reads more than just well: Eintracht is still dancing at three weddings, is in the Bundesliga in the fight for international places, is in the DFB Cup in the quarter and in the Champions League in the round of 16.

Inquiries from England

Of course, Glasner’s excellent work has not gone unnoticed by other clubs either. The 48-year-old recently revealed that he had already received inquiries from the Premier League. “But I canceled,” said Glasner in an interview with the Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung. He doesn’t think much about his future. However, he knows: “I don’t want to be a coach until I’m 65 years old, probably not until 60 either.”