Long-time club mates: After Messi, also Busquets? Inter Miami with video on the Internet

Status: 06/24/2023 08:16 a.m

Sergio Busquets was part of Barcelona’s “golden generation” alongside Lionel Messi. Now the two will probably play together again in Miami.

After the surprise with Lionel Messi, Inter Miami have hinted at another transfer coup. US media then reported the upcoming change of long-time FC Barcelona professional Sergio Busquets on Friday (local time) as fixed.

In videos published on Instagram and Twitter, the future team of Argentinian world champion Messi shows praising quotes from footballers like Luka Modric or coach Pep Guardiola – and at the end the word “Busi”. That’s Busquet’s nickname. There was initially no further information on either the Major League Soccer website or that of Inter Miami. Busquet’s contract at Barcelona expires at the end of the month.

Messi debut against Cruz Azul

Messi’s contract in Miami has not yet been officially announced, but both the superstar and those in charge around co-owner David Beckham have already publicly confirmed the move. The “Miami Herald” also recently reported, citing Miami boss Jorge Mas, that Messi is scheduled to make his debut for Inter Miami on July 21 in a League Cup game against Mexican club Cruz Azul.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

