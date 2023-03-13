Long time no see!Nearly 1,000 people cheered on the spot for the Bank of Hangzhou Women’s Football’s first women’s Super League stadium

Hangzhou Daily News On March 12, the third round of the 2023 Women’s Super League kicked off. Zhejiang Hangzhou Bank Women’s Football ushered in their first home game against Sichuan Women’s Football. In the end, the Hangzhou Bank women’s football team, which conceded a goal first, drew with their opponents 1-1 with Wang Huiming’s goal. The first three rounds of the league had one win and two draws to remain unbeaten.

For this long-lost home game, Zhejiang fans can’t wait to cheer for the team they support on the spot. Although the game time is 3 p.m., many fans arrived at the Shangcheng Sports Center Stadium two hours in advance to wait for admission.

Xiao Sun is a Hangzhou fan working in Shanghai. After finishing his work in the morning, he took the high-speed train back to Hangzhou to watch the game. He said: “I have been paying attention to the Hangzhou women’s football team before. After they surpassed as the women’s champion last year, I have been looking forward to watching their game live. I hope they can win a victory today.” As it approached, more and more fans wore cheering uniforms and cheering props, forming a loud wave of cheering in the stands.

It may be that it has been too long since they have played such a lively game. After the opening, the players of the Hangzhou Bank Women’s Football Team seemed a little cautious. On the contrary, the Sichuan Women’s Football Team, the visiting team, entered the game faster. In the 3rd minute, the Sichuan Women’s Football team took advantage of the inattention of the Hangzhou Bank Women’s Football team’s defensive line and scored a goal with a long shot. Fortunately, the Hangzhou Bank women’s football team did not fall into a state of anxiety because of falling behind, and continued to use the frontcourt set kicks and corner kicks to create opportunities. Before the end of the first half, Wang Huiming headed back to the top to equalize the score for the team.

In the second half, the Bank of Hangzhou team continued to control the rhythm of the game, but the Sichuan Women’s Football team did not have much room for defense. After halftime, the two sides shook hands 1-1.

Although they failed to win the home game, the head coach of Hangzhou Bank Women’s Football still praised the performance of the players. “After all, it’s been too long since I played in such an environment. The players were nervous when they first came up. Fortunately, they adjusted quickly and created a lot of scoring opportunities. We can also accept the result of the draw. After all, as newly promoted , Our goal this season is to avoid relegation, so our positioning in the game is very clear, which is to base ourselves on defense and fight the opponent’s counterattack.” Gao Rongming said.

For the long-lost home game, Gao Rongming also expressed his gratitude to nearly a thousand fans present. He said: “The fans at the scene today brought us great support, and it is also the greatest affirmation of our women’s football. I hope that more fans will come to the scene to cheer for us in the future.”