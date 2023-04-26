LONGANE TRAIL | Sportdimontagna.com

The ninth edition of the “Trail de le Longane” will take place on Sunday 30 April, a trail running event proposed in Lozzo di Cadore, in the Belluno Dolomites, by the Fatti di Lozzo Group in collaboration with the Pro Loco Marmarole, the Aquilotti sports union, the Belluno committee of the Italian Sports Center, the Unione Montana Centro Cadore, the Italian Alpine Club, the Civil Protection, the Fire Brigade, the Alpini Group and the Municipalities of Lozzo and Domegge di Cadore.

The event will take place on the traditional route, with start and finish in piazza IV novembre, which will have a development of 15 kilometers and a positive difference in altitude of 1,100 metres. It will touch some suggestive areas in the surroundings of Lozzo such as the Roggia dei Mulini, the Borgata Prou, the Riva de le Vace (tract that introduces a suggestive single track), the localities of Lagune and Somacros, the stretch of the Peron de le Longane (beautiful maidens, with goat feet, hence the “subtitle” of the race “running with goat feet” who lived in the watercourses and who knew the art of magic) mythical place that gives its name to the event. Three climbs that characterize the track in an important way: the first, immediately after the start, is the one that climbs through the Mills and which, since the first edition, has been used to skim the group; the second, around the middle of the race, is in the Lagune area and measures 1.5 kilometers with 300 meters of positive difference in altitude; the third, a little less than 4 kilometers from the finish, is at the Tito Poa botanical path and in 600 meters it will make you gain an altitude of 300 meters.

«It’s a challenging but at the same time fun track, with a great variety of situations» explains Andrea Forni, coordinator of the organization. «There are three demanding climbs but a lot of attention will also need to be paid to the descents, which are quite technical».

The program foresees the departure at 9.15. Registrations are also possible on the morning of the race but it is preferable to register online on the websitewww.traildelelongane.com by Friday 28 April.

Among the others, Abdoullah Bamoussa, the Italian-Moroccan who in 2018 wore the blue jersey at the Rio Olympics on the 3,000 steep hedges, and Luca Cagnati, blue in mountain running, appear in the roll of honor of the event. For women, the three victories of Silvia Rampazzo, world champion of mountain running in 2017, stand out.

New for 2023 will be the evening “Waiting for the Trail de le Longane”, scheduled for Saturday 29 April at 6 pm at Palazzo Pellegrini in via Padre Marino in Lozzo. The evening will be an opportunity to illustrate the details of the track to the competitors but, above all, to present the renewed partnership with Wartsthe brand of MVCGroup which has been supporting the Cadore event since 2015.

The Trail de le Longane, in fact, will be the first public appointment for the new Karpos Team Espoir, the project dedicated to the young talents of the trail world which has taken over the legacy of the Rookie Team and which aims to consolidate the growth path of the promises of the trail running. The project includes: Lorenzo Rota Martir, Arianna Dentis, Alessandro Riva, Alex Rigo, Gaia Bertolini and Manuel Zani. «We believe in the future and we know that the future is in the eyes of young people» underlines Marco Capretta, marketing manager of Karpos. «After all, Karpos is only 15 years old, he’s not even of age yet and, like the guys on Team Espoir, he looks to the future, facing every challenge with energy. Our goal is to make them grow as athletes, but above all as people. This summer they will have the opportunity to race in fantastic places, meet new friends, meet great champions. Always without pressure. They are the ones who choose the races to participate in and the distances. For the near future we are also working on creating teams in other countries. We will soon present the French and Swiss teams».