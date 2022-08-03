Belluno, 3 August 2022 – There are still many obscure points in the tragedy of the two-year-old child who died last Thursday in Longarone, in the province of Belluno. Today, meanwhile, the results of the autopsy conducted today by the anatomopathologist arrived Antonello Cirnelli, : the little boy died of cardiac arrest following an intoxication. Now the toxicological investigation will have to clarify the nature of the ingested substance. Investigators suspect it is drug.

The child had felt ill immediately after lunch and a few hours after an excursion to the neighbor park. When he arrived at the Pieve di Cadore hospital, where he had been urgently transported by his father, the little boy was asleep, with severe respiratory failure and a slow heartbeat. All attempts to revive him have been in vain.

Now it will also be necessary to verify whether there is a correspondence between what was detected by the analysis of the biological fluids of the child and the materials seized by the carabinieri in the family home and send it to the professional. These are finds on whose nature there are still uncertainties.

At the moment the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Belluno is proceeding for manslaughter against the father of the child, 39-year-old lumberjack, the only person present in the house at the time of the fatal illness. He said that he was in the play area with his son, just behind their house, when the little boy picked up a dark thing from the ground and brought it to his mouth.