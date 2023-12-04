Longer injury break for LASK player Mustapha

Ibrahim Mustapha is not available for LASK in the last two competitive games of the year. The 23-year-old striker will undergo surgery on Monday afternoon due to an injury to his left ankle and will be out for several weeks, the Bundesliga club announced on Monday.

GEPA/Avni Retkoceri

Mustapha sustained the injury in the duel with Liverpool at Anfield Road on Thursday and was therefore missing from the goalless draw at Vienna Austria on Sunday.

Now the player from Ghana, who has played 20 competitive games this season, will also miss Saturday’s game at bottom team Austria Lustenau and the final Europa League home game against Toulouse on December 14th.

