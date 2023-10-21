Title: Successful Completion of the “Longteng Huacai Most Beautiful Bay” ONEMIX 2023 Road Running Competition in Haikou Bay

Date: October 21, 20XX

Haikou, China – On October 21, the “Longteng Huacai Most Beautiful Bay” ONEMIX 2023 First Haikou Bay Road Running Competition took place at the Haikou Bay International Catering, Entertainment, and Art District FUNBAY Free Bay. Hosted by the People’s Government of Longhua District, Haikou City, the event saw the participation of nearly 500 runners from within and outside the island.

The competition featured two events, a 5-kilometer run and a 10-kilometer run. The top 225 runners were awarded the world‘s first road running tiers and corresponding tier awards. Among the winners, two individuals achieved the 6th dan, five individuals attained the 5th dan, and a total of 233 individuals were recognized across various ranks.

For the first time, the road running competition also introduced a team element. Using relative scores to calculate team results allowed for fair participation of men, women, and children. The Haikou Runba Marathon Club, the Dongfang City Marathon Sports Association, and the Fengxiang Running Team secured the top three positions in the team competition.

By combining traditional Chinese rank concepts with internationally recognized world‘s best results by age, the road running ranks ensured a level playing field for runners of different ages and genders. This innovative ranking system demonstrated the organizers’ commitment to fairness and equality.

The event not only highlighted the scenic beauty of the Longhua District but also emphasized community harmony and innovative management. It showcased the district’s dedication to citizen well-being and the establishment of a platform for national fitness. Furthermore, the competition served as a perfect example of high-quality sports tourism and exemplified Longhua’s commitment to integrated innovation.

The “Longteng Huacai Most Beautiful Bay” ONEMIX 2023 Road Running Competition was a resounding success, uniting runners from various backgrounds and promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.

