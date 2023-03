Lonzo Ball, Chicago Bulls point guard who has been sidelined with a left knee problem since January 2022, has decided to undergo new surgery.

The former UCLA player will be sidelined for most of next season, but both his entourage and the Bulls are hoping his third surgery in 14 months will help fix the problem for good.

Since arriving in the Windy City in 2021, Ball has been on the field in just 35 games.