look at San Siro with eyes shining on the words «Let’s go back to the start» – Corriere TV

Adriana Fossa Blanco sings, Paolo Maldini watches the San Siro show with emotion and tears in his eyes. The stadium is the one where he played for many years with the Milan shirt and which saw him win many trophies, and it is the same one where he accompanied the Rossoneri as manager from 2018 until summer 2023 as director of strategic development. In the “field” this time there is not a football match, but the stage of Coldplay in the exhibition on Sunday 25th June. The notes that resonate those of “The Scientist” and the words «Let’s go back to the start» seem like an unwritten appeal. (text by Raffaella Cagnazzo)

June 26, 2023 – Updated June 26, 2023, 09:47 am

