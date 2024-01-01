Look at the incredible amount of money Michael Jordan would have to pay to buy this basketball team

Michael Jordan Could Become Owner of Chicago Bulls

International media reports have suggested that Michael Jordan, considered by many to be the best basketball player of all time and the symbol of the Chicago Bulls, may become the owner of the franchise. To do so, he would have to pay an exorbitant sum of $4.6 billion, according to an analysis by Forbes magazine. The Bulls posted an operating income of $115 million during the 2022-23 season, which includes interest earnings, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

The Bulls are currently owned by Jerry Reinsdorf, who acquired the basketball franchise in 1981 along with the MLB’s Chicago White Sox. Reinsdorf and Jordan have had some public disputes over the years, but Reinsdorf has praised Jordan as the greatest player of all time.

Jordan has expressed his love for the franchise and his desire to return the team to the highest level. In June 2023, it was announced that Jordan had sold the Charlotte Hornets for $3 billion, making a significant profit. His intention was to carry out a smart business move and obtain economic benefits.

It seems likely that the great legend of the Illinois team will become the owner of the franchise where he established great love and admiration from the fans during his 13 seasons of play.

