Lorenzo Galossi new Speedo brand ambassador – Sport Marketing News

After the reigning European champion of the 800m and 1500m freestyle Simona Quadarella, the specialist of the 400m freestyle Marco De Tullio and the diver Lorenzo Marsaglia, European champion from the 3m springboard in Rome 2022, Lorenzo Galossi is the last of the DAO SpA athletes – leading sports management and sports marketing company – brand ambassador di Speedo.

Roman, born in 2006 in the Circolo Aniene, at the age of sixteen Lorenzo Galossi took part in the World Championships in Budapest 2022, emerging a few months later at his home European Championships with a bronze medal in the 800m freestyle and silver in the 4×200m freestyle relay: «I am very honored to join the Speedo team – Galossi comments excitedly – and for me it will be an extra motivation to try to achieve important goals together».

Erich WeitzmanCEO of Reusch International SpA exclusive Speedo distributor for the Italian market, states: «We are delighted to welcome Lorenzo to Team Speedo. His young age, his energy and his extraordinary skills are an explosive mix that will bring further impetus to the Speedo Italia project. Lorenzo will be able to benefit from the innovative technology made available by Speedo and he will join a team of world-class athletes and very young promises, which Reusch International is structuring during these first months of distribution of the Speedo brand in Italy. It’s a big bet, but we are sure that together we will achieve important goals».

The new Speedo social communication campaign will have Lorenzo Galossi as the face of functional products for the next two years. The range of products is specifically designed for those seeking maximum performance.