Lorenzo Marsaglia new brand ambassador of Speedo

Lorenzo Marsaglia, European champion in Rome 2022 from the 3-metre springboard and athlete of DAO SpA, a leading sports management and sports marketing company, is the new Speedo brand ambassador.

A collaboration strongly desired by two realities that embrace and make the world of water their own.

A partnership that wants to bring the new generations closer to a historical discipline of Italian sport.

«I am honored to be part of such a strong and winning team and it is a great motivation to reach ever more prestigious goals»: this is how Lorenzo Marsaglia comments on the start of the collaboration with Reusch International, Speedo’s exclusive distributor for the Italian market.

Erich Weitzmann, CEO of Reusch International SpA, says: «From a 10-lane pool to a 3-metre diving board, we are delighted to announce a new partnership with Lorenzo. Our Speedo distribution project explores the world of water sports, so the Olympic diver stimulates and encourages us to pass on our values, making us ever more enthusiastic about having embarked on this new adventure in Italy. We are extremely proud to be represented by an athlete like Lorenzo to immerse ourselves in this new reality”.

The new Speedo social communication campaign will have Lorenzo Marsaglia as the face of functional products for training and competitions in the water for the next two years. The range of products is specifically designed for those seeking maximum performance.