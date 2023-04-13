Home Sports Lorenzo Musetti-Novak Djokovic 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 video highlights: relive the blue’s feat in the eighth in Monte Carlo
Lorenzo Musetti signed a monumental feat at the Montecarlo Masters 1000, defeating the world number 1 Novak Djokovic and qualifying for the quarter-finals of the tournament on clay in the Principality. The Italian tennis player managed to beat the Serbian champion (becoming the fourth Italian to succeed after Volandri, Cecchinato and Sonego), writing a new page in the history of Italian tennis. The Tuscan triumphed in a comeback with a score of 4-6, 7-5, 6-4: after losing the first set, he managed to even the score with great tenacity and then he also managed the rain, returning in the best possible way after the interruption of about an hour and outclassing Nole in the third set. A well-deserved success that instills enormous confidence in view of the continuation of the season and also with a view to the all-Italian derby against Jannik Sinner, which will close the rich program of the quarter-finals scheduled for tomorrow. Let’s relive the triumph of the carrarino with the highlights and the summary of his match against Djokovic.

Musetti dominant in the tie-break: phenomenal recovery!

