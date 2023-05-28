Lorenzo Musetti, “the Artist” who delights the public

Lorenzo Musetti, in Monte-Carlo, on April 14, 2023. VALERY HACHE / AFP

Alexander Zverev is not always the most zealous in weaving laurels to his opponents. But it happens to him to bow and, in these cases, his words are to be meditated. Take Lorenzo Musetti, for example. The 26-year-old German recognizes his 21-year-old Italian junior – who enters the running at Roland-Garros on Sunday May 28 against the Swede Mikael Ymer (53e worldwide) – a certain gift for his profession: “He’s one of the most talented players we have on the circuit, it’s very nice to watch him play, he has superb technique, a one-handed backhand…”, raved the former world number 2 Porte d’Auteuil, in 2022, well aware that his own tennis, more stereotyped, is not likely to get the crowds carried away.

Among the ambassadors of the younger generation, that of the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, the Italian Jannik Sinner or the last inductee with still juvenile cheekbones, the Dane Holger Rune, Lorenzo Musetti has inherited a flattering nickname: “the Artist “. To the powerful and dazzling performance of his contemporaries, he opposes delicacy in gesture, classic aestheticism in technique and a creativity that we thought had become prohibitive.

Refinement is almost innate for this native of Carrara (Tuscany), prized since Roman times for the exceptional whiteness of its marble, which provided Michelangelo with the material for his masterpieces. There is, of course, this one-handed backhand, a kick as treacherous as it is crystalline. “As a child, this gesture was quite natural for me and I never tried to pass with two hands, my backhand never let me downsaid to Monde the polite Musetti, met at the beginning of April on the sidelines of the Monte-Carlo tournament. I didn’t decide to play it like that because Roger Federer did, that was my decision. »

“Federer is still my idol”

For the rest, this romantic of the game recognizes that he was modeled on the Swiss since his first steps in the ocher sandbox. “He was my idol from a very young age and he still is, even though he has retired”says his young disciple, who was inspired by it not only for his tennis but also for his personality. “and the fact that he was as elegant on the court as off it”. “It’s something I try to keep in mind every day, to stay humble and to be as nice as possible even off the pitch. »

Also read our archive: Article reserved for our subscribers Roger Federer, the tennis legend at the twilight of an immense career

With a slew of shots in his bag, the 1.85m right-hander can vary the game to satiety. Slices, amortizations, lobs, off-foot volleys, short and soft balls or, on the contrary, deep balls, Musetti delights an audience that is increasingly difficult to keep captivated for hours by the little felt ball.

You have 57.29% of this article left to read. The following is for subscribers only.