If 40% of adolescents do not play sports, risk obesity and spend up to 6 hours a day on their cell phones with difficulty disconnecting from social media (due to FOMO, or Fear Of Missing Out, i.e. the fear of missing out on something), the Apps by Athletes it acts precisely with a view to making known the advantages of a healthy athletic habit. This is also supported by the reference ‘role models’ to whom a digital space has been reserved in which to be able to ‘meet’ them in an atmosphere of sharing and inspiration, where they tell their secrets, teachings, falls, challenges and revenges.

Sporters is not about successes but about sport through sacrifice, failure, hardship and resilience, e.g Lorenzo Sonego chooses to do so because it embraces the vision that it is necessary to spread sports culture and tennis in particular Next Gen. The 23 video contents of the sample can be found in the section dedicated to the series, released gradually in blocks of 5 episodes a week, and are free, exclusive, shareable and saveable after downloading Sporters from the App Store or Google Play.

Tennis, therefore, lands on Sporters thus adding to the various sports already present represented by over 15 professional athletes, Olympic and Paralympic.

Sport is above all an educational factor, but also a natural inclination that must be cultivated with training. Sporters is the first edutainment app which, thanks to gamification, returns content, advantages and rewards for each in-depth analysis and interaction for practicing sports or for living experiences with great national athletes.

This digital edutainment hub in Italy aims to bring people closer to the sporting approach to make it enter all homes and transfer awareness of the importance of physical and mental health. And it does so by revealing anecdotes, background and details hidden behind the stories of the great sports champions who animate the app and come from many different disciplines and who will soon also be enriched by rowing and cycling.

In addition, theArtificial intelligence at the base of Sporters it manages the flow of data in real time to promptly intervene with targeted actions towards users based on their behavior, creating personalized experiences. This paradigm therefore accompanies the user in improving the training and entertainment path through the return of advice and advantages for health and sports practice. We therefore speak of a content project democratic loyalty when customized quality content is reserved for everyone. The user’s identity spectrum now embraces tastes, passions and attitudes that make him as unique and recognizable as the experience of interactive and coherent content that is offered to him. In fact, within a constantly evolving communicative ecosystem, Sporters focuses on projects that are able to speak to an increasingly heterogeneous audience through messages in which young people can identify and a narrative that is coherent with healthy value objectives. Thanks to Lorenzo Sonego it is therefore possible to approach, involve, inform and entertain the next generation of reference in an increasingly effective and lasting way.