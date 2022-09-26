Lorenzo Sonego is back. In Metz, after a complicated season in which he has never managed to win more than two games in a row, “Sonny” has finally raised the first trophy of the year, the third in his career. For him a sigh of relief, the light coming back on and the return to the top 50 players in the world, where it has always been stable. His is also a piece of history in the perfect French week, where he did not leave a single set to his opponents and won the 80th title for Italian tennis at the ATP level. The garra, the head and the bull heart are the elements that have always made the difference on the pitch for him, and to think that he was so close to starting a career as a footballer …