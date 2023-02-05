“How deep is your love” is the title of the launch campaign of the new limited edition uniform of the French club Lorient.

In collaboration with its technical partner Umbro, the Breton club has created and marketed in one limited edition of 450 piecesa special game shirt depicting 15 tattoos belonging to some very passionate fans of the team and other iconic tattoos of some of the club’s players.

The result was a shirt with a unique style that fully expresses the passion of the city of Lorient towards the team that has represented it in French stadiums since 1926 and which this year is proving that it deserves the top half of the Ligue 1 standings.

The collection is gone sold out in poche oredemonstrating the affection of the fans and the success of a communication campaign that put the club’s fans at the center of the project.

Go back to the main article to discover the “Fan Engagement in the Sport Industry 2022 Edition”, with the initiatives we select month by month.

Click here to see the 10 Sport Industry Fan Engagement initiatives of December 2022.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Write to us now and let’s design your new Sport Business strategy