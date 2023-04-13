I was curious to see the Marseille fans at work on this Easter Sunday for various reasons. The first was to confirm live the positive impression I had obtained remotely (through photos and videos) and then because, given the progress of the French championship, if Olympique prevailed on the Lorient field, it would mean second place six points behind the points leader. Last but not least, the Lorient supporters are in good shape this season, with an ever increasing number of players and a team on the field which is playing a good tournament. Then it must be said, even if Marseille are no longer what they once were on the pitch, they are still an important match for their host team, with a stadium generally always full.

Playing at Easter is quite normal in France. With kick-off set for 20:45, with two hours left until the kick-off, I arrive in a Lorient that seems desolate far beyond what its 57,500 inhabitants would suggest. Only the historic center with a few open bars and the area around the stadium are more alive and are already seeing the first fans. The local society has set up a kind of small one fan zone for Lorient fans behind the South Stand. I have to say that I don’t really like it, with games for children and other nonsense things. But it’s 2023 and stadiums unfortunately no longer have the sentimental value they once had, when football wasn’t such a commercialized event to the extreme.

These questionable animations push me to desert the area to take a tour of the historic center. When I come back, I have the opportunity to see the procession of Hake Ultras, the group that has been leading the black-orange fans since 1995. They walk up to the stairway behind their sector (the South Stand), where they mingle with the normal audience and sing for five minutes on the stairs, as if perhaps a bend in a stadium. This is nice and above all it allows you to aggregate the less ultras souls of the local fans. It should be noted that there is only one ultras group in Lorient. Around the stadium, I notice several Marseille fans and this doesn’t really please the local supporters, even if there is no rivalry. But Marseille have fans all over France and almost all of the people with the blue and white team colors around the South Tribune are Olympique fans but… Brittany.

The controls for accessing the stadium are fast and for once I must say that the search is meticulous. Often and willingly in France the control is so lax that you can enter with anything. I sit in the grandstand, equidistant from the away sector and the South Grandstand, where the Hake Ultras. As I had already explained in a previous article, the local ultras movement was born in 1995, when the team returned to Serie B. I remember it well because I was present at the first Lorient-Marseille in 1995/96 (in the away sector) and both plant and fans were totally different. Stadium Yves Allainmat he is nicknamed by everyone Moustoir Stadium, named after the area of ​​the city where it is located. It used to be a small velodrome (9,000 seats in 1996, which was almost entirely rebuilt with FC Lorient’s first promotion to Serie A in 1998).

The South Stand it is, as mentioned, the seat of the Hake Ultras. The cod is the team’s signature fish (it also appears on the crest) and naturally became the group’s name. Founded in 1925 under the name of Marée Sportive (“Sports tide”), this fishermen’s corporate team disappeared after a year, but soon after, on 2 April 1926, FC Lorient was born. The red and blue colors of the Marée Sportive give way to orange and black, due to the color of the blouse of Charlotte Cuissard, sister of the first President, present during the foundation of the Football Club of Lorient.

The visiting sector is quite full, there are 700 people inside, and at least half have come from Marseille. The two weekdays helped a lot, even if it must be said that there are 1,150 kilometers between the two cities, in short, not a trip around the corner. You can see the different acronyms of the Marseillaise fans, from the historians Commando Ultra 84ai Fanaticsthen under the MTPs (Marseille Too Powerful – Marseille Too Strong), ei Winners. It must also be said that there are also i Dodgers and CAOM, which however are more similar to particularly active clubs than to real ultras groups.

When the teams enter the field, there is unfortunately exasperating music and a third level show, with a pyrotechnic effect and strange lights… But why do they want to be American at all costs? Perhaps they have never heard the song by Renato Carosone and understood the meaning of his words. Unfortunately several French stadiums stage these horrendous animations, perhaps thinking that in 2023 we need to do this to get more customers. How sad, but it is unfortunately confirmed that between industrial football 3.0 and turbo-capitalism, the alliance is clear and solid.

The South Stand it is covered with cards with the social colors of Lorient, orange, black and white on the two levels, then a tarpaulin is raised with the inscription “Only Lorient” and in the center the old coat of arms of the local solidarity and finally they also light up about twenty smoke bombs bigflash in the upper area of ​​the first ring. The final surrender was not very successful, because the tarpaulin was stretched little and for a short time. This is despite the instructions left on each seat in the area. It didn’t turn out that bad though and the show with the cards was almost perfect.

Opposite, the host sector is colored with blue and white flags. Even if in a particular area, that of the Winners, there are only orange, black and white flags. How come? Because of a twinning with Lorient? We Winners they adopted these colors more than thirty years ago, because of the orange bomber jacket which was fashionable at the time, and which for them is the color of anti-fascism. Regardless of personal tastes, especially today in Lorient, where the local team’s colors are the same, they don’t make a good impression. Apart from that, the host sector is well colored, especially in the area Fanatics. In fact, the group celebrates its 35th birthday this evening, with blue-and-white flags, two giant poles with their historical logo, the dragon and the number 35. They light up a dozen torches and also the sector below them, that of the Dodgersis added with different torches, simple but always beautiful!

When the match begins, there is cheering both in the South Stand, with a runner assisted by a drum, and in the away sector, where there are three runners who coordinate in the best possible way. In the quarter of an hour of play I notice two banners from the Hake Ultras: “Donemat Ly” and “Donematy Isaak”. They are written in Breton and are welcome for two newly born creatures. The block of orange-white ultras has 800 people who remain standing to cheer, a pity that people are sitting next to them. As often in France, the public is divided between ultras/fans and spectators. Most people are there to see a show on the field and not to cheer. If the images are still beautiful, in terms of singing support I’m a bit disappointed. The same goes for the away sector, where cheering never takes off. It should be added that the game is scandalous and boring. I must add, for completeness of information, that there is a Lorient club, with about thirty people cheering every now and then with megaphone and drums, in the North grandstand. But if I may, they know how to cheer like I know how to play a musical instrument. That is bad.

When the second half resumes, the cheering starts again immediately, but again, on both sides, the soundtrack is subdued. They always sing but you hear little. Too bad, because the potential is there. In the 56th minute of the match, a literally deafening sound comes. The unaware will have thought of a bomb attack but in reality, it is nothing more than another stupid initiative by FC Lorient, which asks the public, through the amplification system, to make as much noise and cheer as possible, which is not absolutely happens. The request takes place at the 56th minute, because the province of Lorient has precisely 56 as an administrative identification number. The initiative is sponsored by a real estate agency, yet another trivialization of the stadium mistaken for a supermarket. Anything goes, the need for funds and the search for them, but there should also be a fairly obvious limit dictated by common sense and good taste.

Before the end of the race some torches are lit big flash also in the Lorient sector. The contest on the pitch ends with a sad 0-0, not a great publicity for French football but still better than the one spent in the stadium. Luckily there were the other protagonists of football, because otherwise the spectators would have had every right to ask for a refund from the club for the unworthy show offered on the green turf. Finally, it must be specified that there has never been an offensive chorus between the two factions and that there were 16,767 spectators at the stadium Moustoiralmost full. Before leaving the stands, I notice that the two teams go to thank their ultras, a simple gesture but one that should always be done. A dutiful gesture especially in circumstances like this where, net of a non-transcendental test, they were in any case the only beautiful thing of the day.

Sebastien Louis