7
Russell Westbrook will play for the Los Angeles Clippers.
Once his contract with the Utah Jazz has been terminated, the nine-time All-Star will remain in LA but making the big leap.
The confirmation, to ESPN, comes from the player’s agent.
After finalizing a contract buyout with the Utah Jazz, nine-time All-Star guard Russell Westbrook plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, his agent Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/OjZ0Mkuz5x
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 20, 2023