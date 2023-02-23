Russell Westbrook’s signing to the Los Angeles Clippers is official. It is the fifth career team for the UCLA product, the fourth since 2019.
Westbrook has already had his first training session during the night. At the Clippers he finds Paul George, with whom he ended his experience at the Thunder after the farewell of Kevin Durant.
