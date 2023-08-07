Los Angeles Dodgers Dominate San Diego Padres in Rich Hill’s Debut

Freddie Freeman Leads Dodgers to Victory Over Padres in Rich Hill’s Debut

SAN DIEGO — In a bitter debut for Rich Hill with the San Diego Padres, the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers came out on top with an impressive 8-2 victory. Freddie Freeman delivered a three-run home run, while Amed Rosario and Mookie Betts also contributed with homers.

The Dodgers have dominated the Padres this season, winning seven out of nine games. Lance Lynn, in his second start for the Dodgers, was outstanding on the mound. Despite allowing a solo home run to Gary Sanchez, Lynn managed to silence the Padres’ inconsistent offense, holding them to just one run and four hits over six innings. He struck out six and walked two.

On the other hand, Hill, a 43-year-old veteran acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates earlier this week, had a difficult outing. The left-hander lasted only three innings in his shortest start of the season, giving up six runs and four hits.

Freeman’s three-run blast marked his 23rd home run of the season, continuing his impressive performance for the Dodgers. Betts also reached a milestone, hitting his 30th home run.

Contributing to the victory for the Dodgers were Puerto Rican Enrique Hernández, who went 5-3 with one RBI and one run scored, and Dominican Amed Rosario, who went 3-1 with two RBIs and one run scored. Venezuelans David Peralta (2-1 with a run scored) and Miguel Rojas (5-1 with a run scored) also made their presence felt on the field.

For the Padres, Dominican Gary Sánchez had a productive game, going 4-2 with an RBI and a run scored.

The Dodgers’ win further solidifies their position atop the NL West, while the Padres continue to struggle to find consistency. Up next, these two teams will face off again in what promises to be an exciting rematch.

