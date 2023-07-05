Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Dustin May to Miss Rest of 2023 Season After Elbow Surgery

Title: Dodgers Pitcher Dustin May to Undergo Elbow Surgery, Ending His 2023 Season

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Tuesday that their promising right-hander, Dustin May, will undergo surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his right elbow on July 18, effectively ending his 2023 season.

This unfortunate setback marks the second operation on May’s throwing elbow in his career. Back in 2021, the talented pitcher had to undergo Tommy John surgery, forcing him to miss a significant portion of the 2022 season. May made a remarkable recovery and ultimately returned to the mound last August.

May’s contribution when fit and healthy cannot be undermined, as he has consistently been one of the Dodgers’ most impressive pitchers. The 2023 season was anticipated to be a breakout year for him, and indeed he started off strongly with a stellar record of 4-1 and a remarkable 2.63 ERA in nine starts.

The flamethrower’s absence for the rest of the season undoubtedly leaves a void in the Dodgers’ pitching rotation. The team will need to adjust their strategies and find alternatives to compensate for May’s absence on the field.

May’s injury and subsequent surgery not only impact the Dodgers’ immediate plans but also raise concerns about his long-term baseball career. It is essential to prioritize his rehabilitation to ensure a full recovery, keeping in mind the promising talent he possesses.

The loss of May’s pitching prowess will likely force the Dodgers’ coaching staff to shuffle their starting rotation and explore potential trade options to bolster the team’s pitching depth. As the Dodgers pursue another successful season, they will need the remaining pitchers to step up and fill the void left by May’s absence.

The Dodgers organization, as well as fans, are undoubtedly disappointed by the news of May’s surgery. However, they remain hopeful that with the proper care and rehabilitation, May can return stronger and continue to contribute significantly in the future.

As the 2023 season progresses, the Dodgers will be closely monitoring May’s recovery, eagerly anticipating his return to the mound. Until then, they will rely on their depth of talent and resilience to forge ahead in their pursuit of success in the highly competitive baseball landscape.

