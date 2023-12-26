Home » Los Angeles Dodgers REINFORCED infield with former New Yorker
Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers REINFORCED infield with former New Yorker

by admin
Los Angeles Dodgers REINFORCED infield with former New Yorker

The MLB off-season is in full swing, with teams not letting the Christmas season slow down their efforts to improve their rosters. Despite the low season, the Los Angeles Dodgers are making big moves, aiming for a World Series win.

The additions of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto have made the Dodgers strong contenders for the upcoming season. With these key signings, the team is now under pressure to achieve success in the next Fall Classic.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Angels are also working hard to build a competitive team. The team recently announced the addition of a new infielder, demonstrating their commitment to strengthening their lineup.

In further news, the Dodgers have signed 25-year-old Panamanian infielder Jonathan Araúz for the 2024 season. Araúz previously played for the New York Mets and the Boston Red Sox, and will now have the opportunity to contribute to the Dodgers’ success.

See also  Cannavaro: Coaching experience in China has received an invitation from the American team_Italy

You may also like

Football: Liverpool take top spot on Boxing Day

A late Christmas meal: impressive KRC Genk devours...

«Diagnosed 10 years ago». The interview – breaking...

Macau Snooker Masters Ding Junhui lost to Trump...

ONLINE: Newcastle knocked down his former striker. He...

Houston prospect WILL REINFORCE Yadier Molina’s team

2024 Super Bowl odds: 49ers remain the favorite;...

The CPIC Blue Team has three exclusive seats...

in England, football does not know the confectioners’...

Messi mediates the signing of Marcos Rojo for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy