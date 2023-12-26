Los Angeles Dodgers REINFORCED infield with former New Yorker

The MLB off-season is in full swing, with teams not letting the Christmas season slow down their efforts to improve their rosters. Despite the low season, the Los Angeles Dodgers are making big moves, aiming for a World Series win.

The additions of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto have made the Dodgers strong contenders for the upcoming season. With these key signings, the team is now under pressure to achieve success in the next Fall Classic.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Angels are also working hard to build a competitive team. The team recently announced the addition of a new infielder, demonstrating their commitment to strengthening their lineup.

In further news, the Dodgers have signed 25-year-old Panamanian infielder Jonathan Araúz for the 2024 season. Araúz previously played for the New York Mets and the Boston Red Sox, and will now have the opportunity to contribute to the Dodgers’ success.

Share this: Facebook

X

