The NBA has shared the sales data of the NBA Store for the second part of the regular season, with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers first in the most important categories.

The Chosen One tops the jerseys table, ahead of Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic. Among the top 15 surprises the presence of Jordan Poole:

The NBA’s top-selling jerseys list… based on sales from the second half of the 2022-23 season! pic.twitter.com/9qL06ubqX0 — NBA (@NBA) April 12, 2023

The yellow-purples are first for merchandising ahead of the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, here is the Top 10: