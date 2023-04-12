Home Sports Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James top NBA Store sales
Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James top NBA Store sales

The NBA has shared the sales data of the NBA Store for the second part of the regular season, with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers first in the most important categories.

The Chosen One tops the jerseys table, ahead of Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic. Among the top 15 surprises the presence of Jordan Poole:

The yellow-purples are first for merchandising ahead of the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, here is the Top 10:

