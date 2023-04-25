Los Angeles Lakers beat Memphis in NBA playoffs

Only seventh in the Western Conference – and as such forced to go through the play-in – the Los Angeles Lakers are however very close to eliminating the Memphis Grizzlies, n°2 of the same conference. Monday, in game 4 of the series between the two teams in the first round of the play-offs, the Californian franchise won at home (117-111 ap).
The Lakers lead by three wins to one and need just one more win to advance to the conference semifinals. LeBron James had 22 points and 20 rebounds for the Lakers. Ja Morant settled for 19 pts with Memphis.
