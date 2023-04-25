Home » Los Angeles Lakers beat Memphis in NBA playoffs
Sports

Los Angeles Lakers beat Memphis in NBA playoffs

by admin
Los Angeles Lakers beat Memphis in NBA playoffs

Only seventh in the Western Conference – and as such forced to go through the play-in – the Los Angeles Lakers are however very close to eliminating the Memphis Grizzlies, n°2 of the same conference. Monday, in game 4 of the series between the two teams in the first round of the play-offs, the Californian franchise won at home (117-111 ap).

The Lakers lead by three wins to one and need just one more win to advance to the conference semifinals. LeBron James had 22 points and 20 rebounds for the Lakers. Ja Morant settled for 19 pts with Memphis.

More information to follow…

See also  NBA, Bronny James enchants with Sierra Canyon and dad LeBron continues to cheer

You may also like

Milan and Inter, derby in the Champions League...

Ningbo Fenghua staged a show of bravely climbing...

National Leagues: Head-to-head races in Europe

NBA playoff dispatches: ‘Playoff Jimmy’ torches Bucks in...

Could Sebastian Vettel change that?

Ron Faber, ‘The Exorcist’ actor, dies at 90

Women’s Basketball Asian Cup groups released, Chinese women’s...

Flensburg fires Machulla: After the Derby bankruptcy, the...

NFL star Aaron Rodgers joins New York Jets

Tuesday’s transfer gossip: Kane, Zaha, Mac Allister, Aubameyang,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy