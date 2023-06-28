Los Angeles Lakers, da esercitare la team option di Jarred Vanderbilt

14
The Los Angeles Lakers plan to exercise a $4.7 million option on Jarred Vanderbilt next season.
The 24-year-old forward will be eligible for a contract extension of up to 4 years and $71 million starting Sept. 7.
Speaking of expected LAL moves, the Lakers plan to exercise the $4.7 million team option for Jarred Vanderbilt for next season, sources told ESPN. The 24-year-old forward will be eligible for a contract extension extension worth up to 4 years and $71 million starting Sept. 7.
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 28, 2023
See also 25 April, Fontana distances himself from his counterpart La Russa: "Anti-fascism is a value, it's a mistake not to recognize it. This way we weaken ourselves abroad"