Los Angeles Lakers, da esercitare la team option di Jarred Vanderbilt

by admin
The Los Angeles Lakers plan to exercise a $4.7 million option on Jarred Vanderbilt next season.

The 24-year-old forward will be eligible for a contract extension of up to 4 years and $71 million starting Sept. 7.

