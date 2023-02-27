Home Sports Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James was injured?
Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James was injured?

Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James was injured?

Physical problem for LeBron James at home Los Angeles Lakers. The NBA all-time leading scorer was down during the game against the Mavs with a right foot injury.

The player told Anthony Davis, who came to the rescue, “I heard pop”, suggesting the worst.

James, in reality, then closed the match regularly, even if after the match he left the building visibly limping.

