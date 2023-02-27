7
Physical problem for LeBron James at home Los Angeles Lakers. The NBA all-time leading scorer was down during the game against the Mavs with a right foot injury.
The player told Anthony Davis, who came to the rescue, “I heard pop”, suggesting the worst.
“I heard it pop”
– LeBron pic.twitter.com/bP9aLeRFvv
— NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 26, 2023
James, in reality, then closed the match regularly, even if after the match he left the building visibly limping.
LeBron limps out of AAC — with a 27-point comeback win. pic.twitter.com/7jbcN5JgUG
— Brad Townsend (@townbrad) February 27, 2023