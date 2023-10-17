Los Angeles Lakers Make Crucial Roster Cuts Ahead of NBA 2023-2024 Season

Los Angeles Lakers Make Roster Moves Ahead of NBA Season 2023-2024

As the NBA season 2023-2024 approaches, the Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the busiest franchises, making strategic decisions to set the course of their campaign. Led by veteran player LeBron James, the team has recently dispensed with the contracts of three players.

Currently, the Los Angeles Lakers have 14 players on standard contracts, with three more on two-way agreements. The team is likely saving the 15th spot on the roster for flexibility. However, the Opening Day roster is already tight, so it is expected that coach Frank Vogel and his coaching staff will make further adjustments by moving some athletes to Annex 10 agreements in the G-League.

In a recent development, the Los Angeles Lakers have announced the release of Scotty Pippen Jr., Vincent Valerio-Bodon, and Damion Baugh. This decision was made after the team’s penultimate preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks on October 15.

Pippen Jr., who is 22 years old, is the son of NBA Hall of Fame player Scottie Pippen. He spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers’ G-League affiliate team, South Bay Lakers, where he averaged 21.4 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds in 19 games. During the 2023 preseason, Pippen Jr. played two games, recording 4.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists.

Baugh, 23 years old, participated in a preseason match for the Los Angeles Lakers. He made the team after going undrafted out of TCU. In the 2022 season, Baugh averaged 12.6 points and 5.8 assists.

Valerio-Bodon, a 6’10” player, had an average of 8.2 points and 4.1 rebounds in the Hungarian NBIA league last season. He also saw action in a preseason match for the Los Angeles Lakers.

With these roster moves, the Los Angeles Lakers now have only two more players, Bryce Hamilton and Alex Fudge, who are likely to be released before the start of NBA 2023-2024.

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to fine-tune their roster as they prepare for the upcoming season. Fans and analysts eagerly await further announcements as the team aims to build a strong and competitive squad.

