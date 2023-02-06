The Los Angeles Lakers have failed the assault on Kyrie Irvingand in the past few hours too LeBron James he revealed all his discouragement on Twitter: «Maybe just me».

Rob Pelinkahead of the Lakers’ Front Office, declined to put on the plate, in addition to Russell Westbrook, two first picks, or some youngsters on his roster. The same decision had been fatal with the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner. Sky Sport NBA questions the other open scenarios. Let’s analyze.

Los Angeles Lakers market, the scenarios

Utah Jazz: Patrick Beverley for Malik Beasley. Possible trade, the two players have similar salaries and Utah would free up salary space next season. Beasley, on the other hand, is still two years old.

Toronto Raptors: Russell Westbrook for Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. Trade possible. This is where Phoenix comes into play, who in exchange for VanVleet (who credibly won’t exercise the player option and would still be free) and Trent would insert Paul and Crowder.

Chicago Bulls: Russell Westbrook as Zach LaVine. Trade to be agreed. Westbrook will be a free agent, but the salary is $ 10 million higher than LaVine, and the latter has a five-year contract. He needs an addition, like Coby White.

Phoenix Suns: Patrick Beverley, Wenyen Gabriel and Juan Toscano-Anderson for Jae Crowder and Cameron Payne. Trade possible. The Lakers would expand the roster for experience, but the leap in quality of the two teams with this move should be understood.

Other goals: Terry Rozier (Charlotte Hornets), Jakob Poeltl (San Antonio Spurs), Bojan Bogdanovic (Detroit Pistons), Bogdan Bogdanovic (Atlanta Hawks). In these cases, third franchises involved would credibly be needed.