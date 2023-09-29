LOSC ordered to pay 2 million euros to its former coach Marcelo Bielsa, six years after his departure

Marcelo Bielsa when he was coach of Lille, October 29, 2017. PHILIPPE HUGUEN / AFP

The Lille football club was ordered, Friday, September 29, by the Douai Court of Appeal to pay 2 million euros to its former coach Marcelo Bielsa, dismissed in 2017, due to a « clause parachute » which protected him in the event of dismissal, according to the judgment consulted by Agence France-Presse (AFP).

At the same time, the court “confirms” the serious misconduct justifying the dismissal of the Argentinian, already retained at first instance by the Lille industrial tribunal in July 2021. “It’s a judgment that everyone can relate to”reacted to AFP Bertrand Wambeke, LOSC lawyer.

Recruited in the wake of the takeover of the northern club by the Spanish-Luxembourgish businessman Gérard Lopez at the start of 2017, Marcelo Bielsa, formerly on the bench of Olympique de Marseille, was to allow LOSC to “change dimension”. But he fizzled out, and was laid off after thirteen matches while Lille was penultimate in Ligue 1.

The court of appeal considered that the pre-contract signed between the club and the coach on February 14, 2017 and that sent for approval to the Professional Football League (LFP) on July 1 “could have applied cumulatively”the second document being considered as “an endorsement” at first. However, the contract of February 14, unlike that of July 1, included a so-called clause « parachute »stipulating that “if the club (…) made for any reason stop the technician in the exercise of his duties”He should “compensate him by payment of all the quantities indicated” in the contract.

A “disappointing” sum for the Argentinian’s lawyer

The Court of Appeal significantly reduced the amount induced by this clause, to 2 million euros, a sum “disappointing” for the Argentinian’s lawyer, Benjamin Cabagno, while his client claimed 13 million euros under this clause alone, out of a total of 19 million. “The damage actually suffered by Mr. Bielsa ran over six months at most”, underlines the court of appeal. The Argentine coach had in fact returned to service in June 2018 at Leeds, an English D2 club which he had led to the Premier League after two seasons and where he touched “emoluments much higher than those of the disputed contract”writes the court.

For the court, Marcelo Bielsa committed a serious offense by his behavior towards Luis Campos, advisor to Gérard Lopez, and Joao Sacramento, assistant coach and video analyst of the club. According to the ruling, Bielsa “persisted in refusing to comply with management’s request” to collaborate with Luis Campos, despite an e-mail in which the coach told Gérard Lopez that he « [acceptera] the presence [de Campos] in [se] behaving in a civilized manner”. That “obviously does not bode well for an effective and positive collaboration”, wrote the court of appeal. Concerning Joao Sacramento, “it is not debatable that Mr. Bielsa, as soon as he took office, cut off those of Mr. Sacramento’s assistant coach and that he did it in an unkind manner”it is written in the judgment.

