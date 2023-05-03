Losers, remember the terrible feelings! The cup is on the way for the Spartans, so at least the title

Even after losing the match, the Spartans did not miss the traditional circle around the Danish coach. “He told us all to remember these terrible feelings well. So that we don’t have to experience them even once before the end of the season, and we celebrate in the league,” Lukáš Sadílek reveals the lessons that Priske taught the players.

Although Sparta led the league table before the expansion, they did not reach the eighth cup triumph since the division of the federation. She did not succeed in the final, just like a year ago in Slovakia. Back then, Sadílek and Jurečka also played in his jersey, this year only the striker of Slavia was able to “defend”.

“It’s a terrible feeling because we played at home in front of our own fans. We are terribly sorry that another team is celebrating here,” Sadílek agrees with Karabec.

We are the champions. Slavia celebrates winning the domestic cup on LetnéVideo : Sport.cz

“Our chances came from the actions where we tapped the ball, but otherwise we let their style impose itself on us. Slavia is better in kicks. We didn’t play what we wanted, unfortunately,” regrets Karabec.

“The first goal probably decided it. They hit it well and at 1:0 they had a psychological advantage. We were already under pressure, we had to catch up. That suited them. They could go to breaks. They are strong and added the second goal,” Sadílek recounts.

Letenští have no time to cry, they will open the group for the title in Olomouc on Sunday, where they only drew at the start of spring. “It will be difficult to get the defeat in the final out of our heads, but we have to try to do it quickly. The main part of the season is starting and we want to win the title. We have to give it back to them in the league!” declares Karabec.