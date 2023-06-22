Losing a kidney for a football match: by now we are incapable even of being ashamed

Losing a kidney to a soccer match, the stake of a reality degenerated into the absurd. A soccer match, a delirium between parents, a shoe in the back to anyone who tries to appease them. Match suspended.

Defeat on the field is no longer enough, turning the opponent into an enemy, winning rather than having fun: need to lose off the field, show the worst of what we can teach our children, get rid of them as hand luggage deposited in the field. Shame is an act of pride, it no longer holds school, it is protruding one’s jaw in defiance of the insult.

Read Also

Executive loses a kidney in a fight between parents at the children’s game: they kicked it

Football matches should always start with a minute of (almost) silence: the children on the pitch, lined up in midfield, staring at the audience for fifty-nine seconds and at the referee’s whistle shouting in chorus “Let us play in peace”. Overturning the negative education process, inverting the course: teaching the federations that civilization is a daily exercise, not the urgency of when the worst happens; that the little ones are tired of fanaticism of the greats (whether they are footballers, coaches or professionals); that what happens on television at every moment has generated followers who aspire to be the illusion of the influencer. We need referees trained to interrupt the game to let the brain breathe and a Var to show us what we are incapable of every time: be ashamed. On the broken steps of the powder fields (and not only) a wrong culture flourishes.

It’s a bit like differentiated waste collection: I can be a virtuous citizen, separate this from that, but if a federation does not constantly emanate from above, a code of civil behavior, we will never separate the waste of adults from the future of children. Sorry for the outburst and, on second thought, in the face of six thousand migrant workers who died at the World Cup in Qatar… whatever you want it to be lose a kidney to a game of children.

Previous Article

Chelsea’s shady deals with Saudi clubs: what’s behind the maxi transfers paid by Pif

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

