«Losing is not a failure», the lesson of the NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo- Corriere TV

Sports

«Losing is not a failure», the lesson of the NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s sports lesson, star of the Milwaukee Bucks, after his team’s elimination in the first round of the NBA playoffs. When asked by a reporter if, in the light of the result, he considers this season a ‘failure’, the Greek replied: “The question is wrong. There is no failure in sport. There are good days and bad days. In some you are able to achieve success, in others you are not. Sometimes it’s your turn, sometimes not. This is sport: you don’t always have to win, others win too. And this year someone else will win.”

April 27, 2023 – Updated April 27, 2023, 4:05 pm

