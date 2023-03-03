Of Simon Goliath

Emine Hatun Mechaal qualified for the women’s 3000m final at the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul. Tears at the end of the race: The earthquake took away 50 dear ones

Look, you’re in the final; Come on, not true…. Emine Hatun Mechaala 27-year-old Turkish middle-distance runner, has just finished her heat in the women’s 3000 meters at the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul when, still out of breath, she is told the happy news. She did it, she qualified in the last act despite the seventh place in her heat (his for best time among eliminated)

. She gets excited, puts her hands on her face, is moved. At the beginning of February she was training in Spain together with Adel, a Spanish middle distance runner and European champion in the same discipline in 2017, in Belgrade. Then the call from one of her five brothers: She cried and said, “People are dying here,” recalled Mechaal, whose hometown — Antioch — was among the most devastated



since the earthquake a month ago, which killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria: I know 50 close to me who were involved and are no longer around today – he said after the race – some of my best friends, my neighbors, my cousins. My coach’s brothers and mom. And of many others we still have no news. We know nothing about them, whether they are dead or in hospitals….