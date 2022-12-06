The president of Lazio yesterday received the Colalucci award in Rome: “There are strong players in the world, what is missing are presidents. Juve? It cannot be considered the evil of Italian football”

The future of Milinkovic, but also the Juve case and the situation of the national team. Lazio president Claudio Lotito talked about everything on the occasion of the Colalucci award he received last night in Rome.

MILINKOVIC — No transfers, barring essential offers, Lotito reiterated that Lazio is aiming for the renewal of the contract on Milinkovic, which expires in 2024: “Contracts are made when they expire – said Lotito -. From a technical point of view, Lazio have every interest in extending the agreement, because Milinkovic is a great player and a great man. I hope that there is the same assessment from him because Lazio are betting on him ”. But then the president, as if to prefigure a future without the Serbian, added: “Everything in life has a beginning and an end. There is no shortage of strong players around the world. What is missing are the presidents. And above all the Italian presidents are missing, there are very few left ”.

JUVENTUS — And, speaking of Italian presidents, Lotito has extended a hand to Andrea Agnelli, who ended up in the eye of the storm for the investigation into Juve’s financial statements. “I saw him in the Senate and we hugged. There is no proper respect for what he has given to Italian football. He is a hard worker. We often met at 8 in the morning for meetings, he meant he got up at 5 to be there. Juve cannot be considered the evil of Italian football, the black and white club has contributed to the sustenance of our system. Today everyone goes wild against the black and whites, but some clubs have earned a lot from the sale of players to Juventus”. And speaking of the possible extension of the investigation to other clubs, Lotito said: “If we keep talking about it, it will only create excessive alarm. I only know that this investigation will not extend to Lazio, because we don’t have problems of this nature. And this is a source of pride”. See also Kyrgios’ Loss to Nadal Was a Huge Blow

NATIONAL — To close, Lotito also touched on the National topic. “We are out of the World Cup and someone should ask questions and give answers. I don’t think it’s the fault of the football league which, on the contrary, supplies players to the national team through its clubs. When they go there, however, they are under another management. How come Immobile who has been top scorer four times and won the Golden Boot when he is in the national team does not score so much?”. Finally, speaking of Lega, a dutiful emphasis: “A woman was elected as the new councilor (Rebecca Corsi, daughter of the Empoli president Fabrizio, ed). She has experience, which she has gained as a manager of women’s football, and will bring greater sensitivity ”.

