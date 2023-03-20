The Lazio president spoke on Radio 1 after the quarrel in the locker room after the derby with Roma: “I didn’t argue with Mourinho, I just reminded him who I am. It’s a question of roles, Roma were guests”

“I am respectful. I didn’t say a word, I saw a row between one of my players and one from Roma. One thing didn’t go down well for me, which is that the Roma player was completely naked in the corridor. I respect I stopped and Mourinho yelled at me ‘what are you looking at?’, I thought he didn’t understand that I was the president of Lazio and I specified it to him, he increased the dose”. Claudio Lotito tells his version of the facts on Radio 1 Rai’s “A sheep’s day” about the dispute with the Roma coach after the derby.

Romagnoli stings Mou: “There isn’t a 3rd derby, right?” They also added to the spat between Mourinho and Lotito Photosdeputy of Special One, and other Roma players, annoyed by the attitude of the Lazio players after the match, whose festivities they would have extended too in front of the door to the Roma changing rooms. Something that, according to the Giallorossi club, shouldn’t have happened because there is one separation of the paths of the team groups, which dates back to the times of Covid and which the companies have maintained over the years. But evidently not in the post derby. Sarri would have passed in silence, otherwise his players did with Romagna people e Luis Alberto especially that have sparked the replication of Mancini and comrades. See also throwing chairs and bottles - Corriere TV

The reconstruction of the Mourinho-Lotito dispute José Mourinho was serving a second matchday ban. The regulation states that “the technicians against whom the sanction of disqualification has been imposed cannot carry out, for the entire duration of the same, any activity inherent in the dispute of the matches; in particular, during matches, they are prevented from directing the team by any means, assisting it on the pitch and in the changing rooms as well as accessing the playing enclosure and changing rooms“. The key passage is “for the entire duration of the competition“. It would mean until the 90th minute of the match, when the disqualification is technically considered exhausted. So Mourinho had the opportunity to access the locker room (and possibly also to do interviews).