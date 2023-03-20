Home Sports Lotito Mourinho, dispute after Lazio Rome: ‘A question of roles, they were guests’
Sports

Lotito Mourinho, dispute after Lazio Rome: ‘A question of roles, they were guests’

by admin
Lotito Mourinho, dispute after Lazio Rome: ‘A question of roles, they were guests’

The Lazio president spoke on Radio 1 after the quarrel in the locker room after the derby with Roma: “I didn’t argue with Mourinho, I just reminded him who I am. It’s a question of roles, Roma were guests”

“I am respectful. I didn’t say a word, I saw a row between one of my players and one from Roma. One thing didn’t go down well for me, which is that the Roma player was completely naked in the corridor. I respect I stopped and Mourinho yelled at me ‘what are you looking at?’, I thought he didn’t understand that I was the president of Lazio and I specified it to him, he increased the dose”. Claudio Lotito tells his version of the facts on Radio 1 Rai’s “A sheep’s day” about the dispute with the Roma coach after the derby.

The reason for the Romanist anger

read also


Romagnoli stings Mou: “There isn’t a 3rd derby, right?”

They also added to the spat between Mourinho and Lotito Photosdeputy of Special One, and other Roma players, annoyed by the attitude of the Lazio players after the match, whose festivities they would have extended too in front of the door to the Roma changing rooms. Something that, according to the Giallorossi club, shouldn’t have happened because there is one separation of the paths of the team groups, which dates back to the times of Covid and which the companies have maintained over the years. But evidently not in the post derby. Sarri would have passed in silence, otherwise his players did with Romagna people e Luis Alberto especially that have sparked the replication of Mancini and comrades.

See also  throwing chairs and bottles - Corriere TV

Mourinho disqualified, but could stay in the locker room

deepening


The reconstruction of the Mourinho-Lotito dispute

José Mourinho was serving a second matchday ban. The regulation states that “the technicians against whom the sanction of disqualification has been imposed cannot carry out, for the entire duration of the same, any activity inherent in the dispute of the matches; in particular, during matches, they are prevented from directing the team by any means, assisting it on the pitch and in the changing rooms as well as accessing the playing enclosure and changing rooms“. The key passage is “for the entire duration of the competition“. It would mean until the 90th minute of the match, when the disqualification is technically considered exhausted. So Mourinho had the opportunity to access the locker room (and possibly also to do interviews).

You may also like

the report cards that we didn’t like —...

The only 7 exercises to do in the...

I stand by Bílek, Plzeň must finish the...

Olimpia Milan, destination Istanbul. Messina: let’s face one...

Roglic wins opener in Catalonia

ECB, Lagarde backtracks on interest rates: “Stop the...

LEGIONAIRE UNDER THE GLASS: Vaclík celebrates his first...

Wife in mortal danger: Kubacki ends ski jumping...

Football: Lotito, Mourihno? Everyone reaps what they sow...

Jokic scored 22+17+10, Bridges 23 points, Murray 25+8,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy