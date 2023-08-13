Lotte Kopecky was the strongest and took the gold

13/08/2023 and las 18:34 CEST

The Belgian cyclist, who already had seven world championship wins on the track, achieves the world champion jersey with superiority

The silver medal went to the Dutch Demi Vollering and the bronze to Ludwig

the belgian Lotte Kopecky won her first rainbow jersey en route in the race this Sunday which closed the Glasgow 2023 Cycling Super World Cup, where it confirmed the forecasts that pointed to it as the great favorite, although for this it needed to make an exhibition based on repeated attacks until it achieved its objective.

She tried it over and over again, sometimes seeming to do it from too far away, and leaving the doubt as to whether she would spend too much energy to achieve her goal, but the Belgian made it clear that this time she was, without any doubt, the stronger.

heaps, that already had seven world championships on the trackhe was left alone with 5.5 kilometers to go when he was finally able to let go of the last of his rivals, the Danish Cecilie Ludwig who finally ended up losing second place.

The Belgian was able to enjoy and savor the title crossing the finish line alone as the new and great champion, succeeding the Dutch Annemiek van Vleuten. The silver medal went to the Dutch Demi Vollering and the bronze to Ludwig.

The 154.1 kilometers of the route between Loch Lomond and Glasgow, with seven laps on the hard, selective and complicated layout of the Scottish city, were completed by Lotte Kopecky in a time of 4h.02m.12s. at an average of 38,175 km/h.