Lotte Kopecky wins alone in the inaugural stage in Clermont-Ferrand

The Tour de France Women 2023 knows the identity of the rider who will wear her first yellow jersey. Solo winner in Clermont-Ferrand during the 1ʳᵉ stage, Sunday July 23, Lotte Kopecky takes the lead in the general classification at the end of the first day of racing. To win, the runner from the SD Worx team surprised her opponents by attacking shortly before the summit of the only difficulty of the day, the Durtol coast (1.7 kilometers at 7.2%, 3rd category) 9 kilometers from the finish line.

The Belgian won at the end of the 123 kilometer race with almost a minute ahead of her Dutch teammate, Lorena Wiebes – wearing the first yellow jersey of the Women’s Tour in 2022 -, who settled the sprint of the pursuers. Among the latter were the favorites Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) and Demi Vollering (SD Work), but not the French Juliette Labous (DSM-Firmenich), who has already lost about forty seconds on the two Dutch.

The excitement of the start given in front of a dense crowd on the Place de Jaude in Clermont-Ferrand quickly gave way to caution. The rare attempts to attack at the start of the race – in particular by the French Marie-Morgane Le Deunff (Arkea) and Typhaine Laurance (Lifeplus Wahoo) – did not disturb the peloton.

The first non-Dutch to wear the yellow jersey

In the last hour of the race, the Polish Marta Lach (Ceratizit-WNT) tried to escape, but never managed to take a lead of more than forty-five seconds, joined 35 kilometers from the goal. We had to wait for the Côte de Durtol to see the best emerge, the Belgian champion placing her decisive acceleration in the second part of the ascent.

At the start of the 2ᵉ stage in Clermont-Ferrand on Monday, it is therefore a Belgian rider who will wear the yellow jersey (as well as the green tunic of the points classification and that of the best climber with polka dots). Last year, the general classification was dominated exclusively by Dutch women, Lorena Wiebes, Marianne Vos then by the winner of the Tour: Annemiek van Vleuten. Lotte Lopecky will try to keep her property on Monday evening, at the end of a hilly course which will take the women’s peloton to Mauriac, in Cantal.

