Lotto Sport Italia and AC Monza announce the renewal of the partnership – Sport Marketing News

Lotto Sport Italyleading Italian company in the Sportsystem sector, e l’AC Monza announce the renewal of the partnership which links the two companies up to and including the 2025/2026 football season. The new agreement consolidates a relationship that began in the 2019/2020 football season: with the double Lotto lozenge on the chest, the Brianza club has been able to conquer the historic promotion to Serie A to establish itself among the best teams in the top division in the season that has just ended .

Lotto Sport Italia will develop the match and training kits for all the club’s teamsfrom the first team to all youth teams for the next three seasons.

Adriano Galliani, Chief Executive Officer of AC Monza commented: “We are extremely happy to renew the technical sponsorship with Lotto Sport Italia. In 2019 at the time of Serie C, President Tomat was one of the first to strongly believe in the AC Monza project and together we experienced unforgettable seasons that will remain forever engraved in the history of the Club. This renewal looks to the future, to the next big challenges await and the new goals to be achieved. The first team and the entire youth sector will do their utmost to repay the trust and proudly bring the Lotto diamond to ever more important stages”.

«We are proud to continue the path undertaken in 2019 with Monza. The club from Brianza has experienced unforgettable and unique moments in its history with the lozenge on its chest, including promotion to Serie A» comment Andrea Tomat, President of Lotto Sport Italia. «A strong harmony of commitments and objectives binds us to the Brianza club: tenacity, excellence, professionalism and commitment are the foundations on which we have built a solid understanding. We are ready to write new pages of history, success and good game together».