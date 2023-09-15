Louis Bielle-Biarrey, the winger who freed the Blues against Uruguay

Louis Bielle-Biarrey, after scoring a try, during the World Cup match against Uruguay, September 14, 2023, in Villeneuve-d’Ascq (North). FRANCK FIFE / AFP

When you get into the habit of skipping steps, an evening of waiting can seem long. Thursday September 14, in a game between France and Uruguay which seemed destined for unbridled play, but ultimately turned out to be closed and choppy, Louis Bielle-Biarrey waited. A long time. “Of course I would have liked to have had a few more balls”, recognized the young French winger after the match. It only took him one, eight minutes from the end of the game, to score his first try in the World Cup, and definitively dismiss the eye-catching Uruguayans (27-12).

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers France-Uruguay: the Blues small winners in a tasteless game

When a rugby team deploys its passing game, the wingers are at the party. Conversely, as was the case on Thursday, when the machine seizes up, few balls reach the edges of the field. In “a slightly complicated match for everyone”, of which we will only remember the final victory, Louis Bielle-Barrey was forced to slow down. Anything but a habit.

“It’s been two or three years that things have been going very quickly for me. I’m getting used to it », said the youngest of the Blues, at the beginning of August. At 20 years and 87 days, the Bordeaux-Bègles winger became, on Thursday, the youngest French international to play in a World Cup match, erasing Romain Ntamack from the shelves (20 years and 143 days, during the World Cup in Japan ). A statistic that the boy dismissed with a smile on Tuesday upon his arrival in Lille: “I saw it on social media, but it doesn’t mean much to me. It won’t help us to be world champions. »

His performances, on the other hand, could contribute to it. Already a scorer for his first match with the Blues, in Scotland at the beginning of August, the player trained at RC Seyssins (Isère), at the foot of the Vercors, took care of his entry into the World Cup – also becoming the youngest Frenchman to score a try at the Global. “It’s a lot of pride, but hey, I don’t do much about this action”, he puts things into perspective. Served on a step by Antoine Hastoy following a nice fixation from the French forwards, Louis Bielle-Biarrey “only” had to go and flatten in the corner, without needing to put on the gas.

“We can never close the door to hatching”

His fiery legs, combined with his confusing fangs, are his trademark. “When we see Louis peak at 35 km/h, it makes an impression. He has a huge appetite”, greeted the co-trainer of the French conquest, William Servat, at the end of July. In the blue group, only Sekou Macalou rivals “Petit Louis” in speed – the Parisian third row proved it on Thursday, by scoring a try (ultimately refused) of more than sixty meters after being faster than the Uruguayan defense .

You have 40.5% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

