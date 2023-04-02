Louis Vuitton continues to develop its professional extension in hard cases. As part of the brand’s “Art of Living” project, this time it launched a new golf case “Malle Golf” with a length of 57 x height 144 x depth 57 cm.

This box set is designed for professional golfers and enthusiasts. It redefines the elegant style of the iconic “wardrobe” with a long history in a modern style. The exterior is interpreted by Louis Vuitton’s classic Monogram with gold hardware, and the interior is carefully considered for practicality. Dedicated compartments for a full set of golf gear, including multipurpose drawers, room for 14 clubs, and the highlight is room for a putting mat on the bottom.

Louis Vuitton “Malle Golf” is now on sale in some regions, and the price is HK$1,010,000/NT$3,780,000. It should be noted that this product does not include golf equipment and needs to be purchased separately. Interested readers may wish to buy it here.