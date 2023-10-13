Home » Louise Glück, 2020 Nobel Prize winner in Literature, dies
Sports

Louise Glück, 2020 Nobel Prize winner in Literature, dies

by admin
Louise Glück, 2020 Nobel Prize winner in Literature, dies

Barcelona 13/10/2023 and las 22:22 CEST

The writer, one of the most famous in the United States, has achieved the most important literary awards throughout her career.

Louise luckNobel Prize in Literature 2020, has died at 80 years old, as confirmed this Friday by its editor to the Associated Press agency. At the moment no further details have been released about the causes of death.

The writer, one of the most famous in the United States, has achieved the most important literary awards throughout her career: from the Pulitzeer for ‘The Wild Iris’ (1992) to the National Book Award for ‘Faithful and Virtuous Night’ (2014). Glück touched on the themes of childhood, family, loneliness and death, drawing inspiration from ancient mythology and his own life.

The 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature went to the American poet for her “unmistakable poetic voice, which, with an austere beauty, makes individual existence universal.” Thus, many of her poems developed practically like confessions or conversations between two people, as in “Night Song,” which ended: “Tonight you are like me, one of the lucky ones. / You will get what you want. You will obtain your oblivion.”

See also  The death of Pope Wojtyla and the birth of YouTube: what was the world like without Nadal in the top 10 Atp

You may also like

Mixed Lineup and High Expectations: Mexico Faces Ghana...

Esport – Counter-Strike: XTQZZZ returns to Vitality, apEX...

How the French XV has been refining its...

Cuba and Honduras Share Points in Goalless Draw:...

Belgian Grand Prix secures Formula 1 calendar place...

What if Silhavy is dismissed? Trpišovský will be...

107 Facts Every América Fan Should Know: Celebrating...

Ange Postecoglou wins second straight Premier League manager...

O’Sullivan Triumphs, Lu Haotian and Wu Yize Advance...

IOC plans double award for Winter Games

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy