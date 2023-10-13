Louise Glück, 2020 Nobel Prize winner in Literature, dies

Barcelona 13/10/2023 and las 22:22 CEST

The writer, one of the most famous in the United States, has achieved the most important literary awards throughout her career.

Louise luckNobel Prize in Literature 2020, has died at 80 years old, as confirmed this Friday by its editor to the Associated Press agency. At the moment no further details have been released about the causes of death.

The writer, one of the most famous in the United States, has achieved the most important literary awards throughout her career: from the Pulitzeer for ‘The Wild Iris’ (1992) to the National Book Award for ‘Faithful and Virtuous Night’ (2014). Glück touched on the themes of childhood, family, loneliness and death, drawing inspiration from ancient mythology and his own life.

The 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature went to the American poet for her “unmistakable poetic voice, which, with an austere beauty, makes individual existence universal.” Thus, many of her poems developed practically like confessions or conversations between two people, as in “Night Song,” which ended: “Tonight you are like me, one of the lucky ones. / You will get what you want. You will obtain your oblivion.”

Share this: Facebook

X

